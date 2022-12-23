Brazzo upbeat on Lucas Hernández extension talks with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s €80m defender, Lucas Hernández, has a long injury rehab ahead of him after tearing his ACL in the first of France’s seven matches at the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup. But don’t think that the club aren’t committed to bringing him back — and keeping him in Bavaria.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic gave an update on contract extension talks in an interview for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

“The talks with Lucas’ management are very good,” Brazzo said. “He carries the Bayern gene and lives this club. In my opinion, Lucas’ future is at FC Bayern, there’s no doubt about that”

It’s a strong statement of intent for a mega-quality defender who would be tough to keep, if he were allowed to hit the market. Hernández is one of the finest pure defenders in the world, and additionally offers super versatility by covering both left-sided center-back and left-back in a back four. He’ll be one of Bayern’s biggest injury misses when they face PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 next February, especially given his excellent past performances against the sparkling Parisian side.

With a contract expiring in 2024, Hernández’s future was going to come up for conversation soon. If Bayern don’t secure a deal, he’ll head into next season on the last year of his contract — and eligible to decide in about a year’s time to ultimately leave on a free, as Niklas Süle (now at Borussia Dortmund) did last season. It looks like that’s a risk the club brass want to avoid at all costs.