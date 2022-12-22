Report: Austria boss Ralf Rangnick makes incredible offer to Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick is dangling a pretty nice carrott to Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner: A spot on the 2024 Euro squad.

The 2024 Euros, of course, will be held in Germany, which could entice Wanner, whose father is German and mother is Austrian, to make a quick decision on where to play his international ball. The phenom has been batting around his options for about a month now.

While this might sound like a pretty sweet deal for Wanner, the 16-year-old is still planning to meet with Germany boss Hansi Flick before making any decision:

Ralf Rangnick promised Paul Wanner a spot in Austria’s squad for Euro 2024 if they qualify. Wanner could already be there when the qualifiers start in March. But before that, a conversation with Hansi Flick is planned.

Earlier today, we saw that Bayern Munich is considering sending Wanner out on a loan assignment for next season, so there is a lot going on around the youngster. One thing is clear, though, Austria wants Wanner...and hopes he will commit.

Will Germany make any promises to Wanner that will prevent him from taking Austria’s offer? We might find out sooner rather than later.