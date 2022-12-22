Report: Bayern Munich show interest in Lyon’s Malo Gusto as a Benjamin Pavard replacement

So, it looks like Bayern Munich will lose a right-back next summer. Benjamin Pavard has set an ultimatum — either he moves to center-back permanently, or he leaves the club forever. Right now the former seems unlikely, so the latter is almost inevitable. Contract extension talks are at an impasse, and there are reports of FC Barcelona being interested in the Frenchman.

While Bayern Munich already have a suitable starter replacement in Noussair Mazraoui, a single right-back won’t be enough to fill out the depth needed for that position. Therefore, according to Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke, Bayern see Olympique Lyonnais right-back Malo Gusto as a potential replacement for Pavard, in case he leaves next summer.

Kessler and Bonke are reliable sources, but the interest seems to only be in its initial stages right now. The goalkeeper search is much more pressing for Bayern Munich at the moment, so the search for a new right-back can wait until the summer. With Josip Stanisic also available as an option, the club could forego the notion of signing a replacement entirely, and instead look for a left-back depth option instead.

There are plenty of possibilities at this stage. Let’s see which one the club chooses.