Report: Bayern Munich starlet Paul Wanner could be loaned out next season

Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner has found himself caught up in a numbers game at Säbener Straße and could be loaned out for next season per a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch.

Wanner has been unable to make a breakthrough into Bayern Munich’s first team and the club seems to want to have him get that experience elsewhere sooner rather than later:

However, Wanner could also be loaned out next summer or in winter 2023 at the latest in order to gain match practice at a higher level. This option is being discussed internally and is considered to be sensible.

In addition, Wanner’s days as a left-back are also over. Searching for ways to get him field time, Bayern Munich tried Wanner on the left defensive flank, but has determined that the 17-year-old’s best position moving forward is as an attacking midfielder or as a wide midfielder working in the half-spaces:

Incidentally, the Munich side have now refrained from an experiment: Wanner was tested at left-back at the beginning of the season, but that is not his best position. In the future, the talent should only be used in attacking midfield, in the 4-2-3-1 system he can play left, right or central behind the striker.

Finally, Wanner’s recent decision to train with the Austrian national team on a trial basis might be more than just him toying with the idea of a change:

According to AZ information, the danger is actually great because Rangnick is fighting doggedly for Wanner. This tenacity characterizes the coach, he wants to convince Wanner of the Austrian team with all his might. Flick and the DFB have to stretch enormously. It will be exciting to see for which nation Wanner will play the next junior internationals - or his first senior international.

Wanner is so young, but will be faced with some tough decisions in the coming months.