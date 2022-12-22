Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Wrapping up the World Cup and breaking down Germany’s poor showing

No Bayern Munich players walked out of Qatar with championship medal, but that does not mean the World Cup was uneventful or not worthwhile.

The tournament was a fun, rollicking, and sometimes unpredictable affair that ultimately saw Lionel Messi finalize his case to be known as the G.O.A.T., France make an unbelievable comeback in the finale led by its own superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and most pertinent here, Germany flail and fail its way home far earlier than it should have.

We dusted off former BFW podcaster/writer and current Daily Mail scribe Jake Fenner for a special edition to talk about the tourney’s big happenings. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the fantastic finale — and why Argentina deserved to win.

Lionel Messi’s strong claim to being the best ever.

Kylian Mbappe’s growth as a leader.

Germany’s massive flame out, where things go from here, and why some fans might have missed Timo Werner.

