Eintracht Frankfurt offered Randal Kolo Muani to Bayern Munich

Who says no to another striker?

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have been active in the transfer market during the World Cup and they’re still going even after the latter concluded. This time, a rare occasion sees the Bavarians offered a player instead of inquiring abut one: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. You may have known about the 24-year-old Frenchman when he scored for Die Adler in Bayern’s 6-1 rout on the first matchday of the Bundesliga.

According to Sport1 journos Kerry Hau and Christopher Michel (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Frankfurt offered the player’s services before the World Cup beagn. Even though Bayern didn’t jump on the chance, they – along with other clubs – still have contact with Frankfurt who will be unlikely to keep the 1998-born without Champions League football.

What’s interesting is that Frankfurt did not put a release clause in Kolo Muani’s contract, which runs until 2027. They also didn’t give a number for how much they want for the young striker.

