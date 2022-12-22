Eintracht Frankfurt offered Randal Kolo Muani to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been active in the transfer market during the World Cup and they’re still going even after the latter concluded. This time, a rare occasion sees the Bavarians offered a player instead of inquiring abut one: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. You may have known about the 24-year-old Frenchman when he scored for Die Adler in Bayern’s 6-1 rout on the first matchday of the Bundesliga.

According to Sport1 journos Kerry Hau and Christopher Michel (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Frankfurt offered the player’s services before the World Cup beagn. Even though Bayern didn’t jump on the chance, they – along with other clubs – still have contact with Frankfurt who will be unlikely to keep the 1998-born without Champions League football.

What’s interesting is that Frankfurt did not put a release clause in Kolo Muani’s contract, which runs until 2027. They also didn’t give a number for how much they want for the young striker.