Report: List of candidates for Bayern Munich’s next striker could be narrowed down

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Bayern Munich has narrowed down its list of center-forward candidates to pursue for a summer move.

Three names featured prominently in Koch’s piece, but it remains to be see just how attainable the players are:

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur : With a contract that runs through 2024, time is of the essences for Tottenham. Re-up Kane, a club legend, or sell him this summer while he still has value? Kane could draw as much as nine figures, but it is hard to envision the club letting him walk — and it is also questionable if he wants a move to Germany at this stage of his career.

With a contract that runs through 2024, time is of the essences for Tottenham. Re-up Kane, a club legend, or sell him this summer while he still has value? Kane could draw as much as nine figures, but it is hard to envision the club letting him walk — and it is also questionable if he wants a move to Germany at this stage of his career. Marcus Thuram, Borussia Mönchengladbach: Said to be available for as little as €10 million, the French star could be a legitimate candidate for the Bavarians, but is he considered a long-term fix?

Said to be available for as little as €10 million, the French star could be a legitimate candidate for the Bavarians, but is he considered a long-term fix? Niklas Füllkrug, Werder Bremen: Bayern Munich has already stated “thanks, but no thanks”, but has the club’s stance changed? The 29-year-old will be easily attainable and cost very little all things considered.

It still feels like Bayern Munich’s next No. 9 will be a big splash with a longer-term outlook for the club. What do you think?