Bayern Munich II inks two players to new deals

Bayern Munich’s official website recently announced that full back Angelo Brückner and goalkeeper Jakob Mayer have received contract extensions that bind them to the club until 2025.

Bayern campus director Jochen Sauer offered a few happy words following the contract extensions, stating that: “The majority of Jakob and Angelo’s footballing development have been here at Munich. [However] both have not hit their potential development ceiling yet. I am very happy that both will stay with us for the foreseeable future and I am excited to see how they develop.”

Jakob Mayer’s contract was running out in 2023, so this contract renewal will provide some real relief for the player. Having struggled with injuries a lot in past seasons, Mayer will relish the chance for more stability instead of being cast out while his stock is at its’ lowest, though this was hardly a charity act. Bayern will be happy to retain a talented keeper such as Mayer.

Brückner’s contract ran until 2024, but securing the versatile, two-footed full-back can only be a boon for the club.