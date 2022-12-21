 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brazzo seeking early clarity on Benjamin Pavard’s Bayern Munich future

The Frenchman has endured a tough stretch personally and might be open to a change of scenery.

By zippy86
/ new
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard’s future in Bavaria is turning cloudy. After four seasons for Die Roten, the Frenchman might be contemplating a move to a different team and a different league — one where he might, perhaps, star at center-back.

That’s been Pavard’s stated dream for a couple of seasons now. But if he wants to pair with compatriot Lucas Hernández in the center of Julian Nagelsmann’s defense, there are a couple of complicating factors — namely, the presence of two superb center-backs in Matthijs de Ligt (recently arrived from Juventus) and Dayot Upamecano.

Regardless, it’s a situation the Bayern brass want to see resolved as quickly as possible.

“We have big goals and will try to solve this issue at early on — no matter in which direction,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic in an interview for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). “We have to see what’s best for both sides.”

That’s a statement that sounds like it’s opening doors — including the exit door at Säbener Straße. But who can Bayern get in the summer transfer window to replace him? That might be a question for another time.

“We would be doing things wrong if we didn’t keep a close eye on the market. As always, we’re keeping our eyes wide open,” Brazzo added.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works