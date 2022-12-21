Brazzo relaxed about Bayern Munich’s winter transfer window

Well, that wasn't ideal. The Winterpause Men’s World Cup of 2022 has left Bayern Munich in tatters, physically and emotionally. Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernández are injured, while much of the rest of the Bayern camp have ended up with World Cup exits of varying degrees of sourness, Germany’s worst of all.

It’s already not the favored time for the bosses at the club to do business, but this year, there may not be much of an alternative.

“As you know, I’m not a fan of the winter transfer window,” said sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic in a wide-ranging interview for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). “But a lot happened during the World Cup break, so I’m not ruling anything out.

“We’re trying to do the best for our team. We will consider all options — especially in the goalkeeping position, but not only there. We will not rush anything.”

Words of calm that belie the frenzied work ahead of Brazzo and the front office, perhaps. The sporting director has already cut short his vacation to attend to the transfers situation. If there’s one upside to this upside-down calendar, it’s that there won’t be as many games as usual during the January transfer window.

Let’s see what Brazzo can cook up this time.