Captain Kimmich incoming for Bayern Munich?

In a recent report from Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it was insinuated that Bayern Munich might be inching closer to turning the team over to midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Already a member of the team’s leadership council, Kimmich’s role is expected to be enhanced in the second half of this season because captain Manuel Neuer is out for the season, while vice captain Thomas Müller could see his role reduced:

With Neuer out for the season and Thomas Müller no longer untouchable, Joshua Kimmich is set to come even more to the foreground and take on more responsibility. The people in charge have been aware for years they have the next captain in Kimmich.

Aside of his on-field performance, Kimmich is a respected figure in the locker room and considered “a bridge” between the different sects within the squad:

Kimmich also supports his teammates mentally. While Leroy Sané was struggling with his form, Kimmich met with him for a meal and encouraged him. Kimmich is the link between the different cliques in the team, he has a good relationship with the French players — especially Coman.

To anyone who has seen Kimmich play for Bayern Munich, his eventual ascent to being the full-time captain seems like a foregone conclusion. The only real question is with timing and how the club proceeds with club legends like Neuer and Müller as the team starts to shift to the next generation.