Bayern Munich looking for German-speaking, long term replacement for Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich’s search for a viable Manuel Neuer replacement continues as the club has recently made it clear they will not be relying on Sven Ulreich to serve as the number one keeper for the remainder of the season across all three fronts. He has already deputized a handful of times earlier in the season when Neuer was dealing with an acromioclavicular joint problem.

There have already been a handful of names linked with Bayern to be brought in this winter as Neuer’s replacement, as it now looks increasingly likely that Alexander Nubel won’t be convinced to be recalled from his current loan spell at AS Monaco. Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer is the player that currently seems to be leading the race, though Bayern Munich could face competition from Inter Milan for him.

Per information from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern is showing a preference to finding a keeper that is German-speaking, which effectively puts both Keylor Navas and Dominik Livaković out of the question having both been previously linked to potentially be Neuer’s replacement as well as Moroccan international Yassine Bounou. Additionally, Bayern wants to ensure they sign someone that is inevitably going to be a long-term replacement for Neuer, and not just someone that will fill the gap for the remainder of this season while he’s recovering from his leg break.

Bild have also recently reported that Monchengladbach would only be looking for roughly €5 million euros for Sommer this window, which would be an incredibly good deal for Bayern, especially considering the circumstances with Neuer. This is roughly what his market valuation is via Transfermarkt, and it has taken a bit of a dip from last winter as Gladbach have been conceding a hefty amount of goals this season, including 24 in the Bundesliga already.

Of course, with Bayern’s defense, Sommer would not be conceding as many goals and he possesses the necessary experience to replicate the experience Neuer is able to provide between the sticks. All things considered, this genuinely looks like an opportunity that’s too good for Bayern to consider passing up on.