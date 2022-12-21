Is Inter Milan a legitimate contender against Bayern Munich for Gladbach’s Yann Sommer?

As we saw on Tuesday, Inter Milan has joined Bayern Munich in the race to acquire Yann Sommer. The Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is out of contract in June 2023, which makes him an interesting target for Julian Nagelsmann’s men as the club seeks a stopgap replacement after No. 1 keeper Manuel Neuer’s recent horrible leg injury ruled him out for the season.

But what could Inter offer that Bayern Munich can’t? It is a great question and something that might work against the Italian side as it attempts to pursue the Swiss international.

It is hard to see a need for Sommer to add to Inter Milan’s goalkeeping ranks, with the ageless Samir Handanović and talented Andre Onana already jostling for game time among the 2021 Serie A Champions’ ranks.

Romano’s report also states that Bayern’s talks about signing Sommer are ongoing but hardly advanced yet. As many recent reports have indicated, Sommer is just one of many names on Bayern’s list as the search for Neuer’s replacement continues.