Bundesliga World Cup XI: Me vs the Bundesliga

The FIFA World Cup has concluded and Lionel Messi has finally won the trophy that has eluded him all these years. There’s a different article about that here that you can check out, because this article will be me choosing the Bundesliga’s best performers at the World Cup and explaining why I chose them.

To kick things off, here’s what the Bundesliga admin picked (posted on their YouTube community section):

Now, my lineup is similar to the one that the Bundesliga admins picked save for two players:

I’ll admit that it was kind of hard to figure out which players stood out and I think that both our teams were the best we could put together. In goal is a Bayern Munich transfer target; Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer (Switzerland) might be the only Bundesliga ‘keeper to make it into the knockouts. In defense, we have Alphonso Davies (even though he played a more advanced role for Canada), Dayot Upamecano (France), RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco).

Davies was the standout for his team in what was a valiant effort from the North Americans, while Upamecano, Gvardiol, Mazraoui were absolute rocks in defense and were key players in their teams’ deep runs.

The midfield consists of Jamal Musiala (Germany), Dani Olmo (Spain), and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (England). Musiala was the bright spot in a lackluster Germany team, Bellingham was solid in England’s midfield right up to their elimination (even rallying Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after he missed his penalty against France), and Olmo looked decent.

The front three of the attack includes Werder Bremen’s World Cup debutant Niclas Füllkrug (Germany), Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (France), and Marcus Thuram. Füllkrug was exactly what Germany needed, but Hansi Flick decided not to play him a lot; Kolo Muani was an excellent stand-in for Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema, and Thuram played almost all of their games.

Fun fact of the day: Kolo Muani was born in the same place as Kylian Mbappé (Bondy, France); Mbappé is 15 days younger.

So there you have it, me and the Bundesliga’s pick for our best Bundesliga World Cup team. Which line-up do you agree with? Have we left someone out? Let us know in the comments!