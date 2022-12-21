Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to make a play for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez?; Inter Milan frontrunners for Marcus Thurman; Argentina trolls France star Kylian Mbappé; Chelsea, Real Madrid squaring off for Josko Gvardiol; and MORE!

Bayern Munich seems like it has narrowed its goalkeeper choices down to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel, who is very reluctant to cut short his loan at AS Monaco.

However, what if both of those options fall through?

Well, Bayern Munich could take a close look at Aston Villa goalkeeper and World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez:

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Emi Martínez in January following the Argentina international’s impressive World Cup campaign. Bayern are without a goalkeeper for the second half of the season after Manuel Neuer broke his leg skiing after the World Cup and are open to the idea of signing a replacement during the winter window. According to French outlet Media Foot Mercato, the German champions would prefer to sign an experienced player for the role and are targeting Aston Villa’s newly crowned World Cup winner, Emi Martínez. The Argentina star won the Golden Glove in Qatar and made huge saves in the final to help his country win their third World Cup trophy.

Inter Milan looks like it has emerged as the favorite to land Borussia Mönchengladbach star Marcus Thuram:

I am okay with Bayern Munich missing out on Thuram. I still feel like he is too close in style to the other attackers they already have in-house.

There was always something eminently unlikable about Argentina during the World Cup. This is part of it:

I think Kylian Mbappe can act like a baby at times, too, but I’m not sure I’d have went that route if I was Martinez.

I’m sure the crowd loved it, though.

Bayern Munich’s season is unraveling. Germany got booted early from the World Cup. Argentina and France are set to duke it out in the World Cup finale.

Things have clearly not been coming up BFW lately, but here we are — still grinding away.

With so much going on, you know there is a ton to talk about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Germany’s task force/advisory council and what impact can they really make?

The crazy transfer rumors we heard this week: Konrad Laimer’s potential positions? Marcel Sabitzer out? Marcus Rashford over Harry Kane?

A look at Manuel Neuer’s injury, what it means for Bayern Munich, and why replacing him has become such a debacle. Alexander Nübel, Dominik Livaković, Yann Sommer, and Keylor Navas all have been mentioned as solutions.

Babbling about the backline: Injury clauses in a contract proposal to Lucas Hernandez? Benjamin Pavard is definitely out, but the coaches want to keep him, and MORE!

Why the second half of this season will be Julian Nagelsmann’s biggest test as a coach.

Could Chelsea be willing to buck up and pay the reported €110 million release clause for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol? It seems so:

Chelsea hope to usurp Real Madrid in the battle to sign Josko Gvardiol by attempting a deal for the RB Leipzig defender in January.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed the rumored release clause via Twitter. That would see like a huge leap of faith for Chelsea, but they might just be willing to take the risk:

Take a look at this and let us know what you think:

Bayern Munich probably can’t find a suitor for Bouna Sarr during this transfer window (or really probably any time):

FC Bayern will probably not be able to part with Bouna Sarr in winter either. There are currently no prospects for the Senegalese right-back, who has been under contract in Munich since 2020. Due to a knee injury, the 30-year-old has not played in the first half of the season so far and Sarr also missed the World Cup in Qatar. Saar, who was one of his team’s top performers in the recent Africa Cup success, is held in high esteem by the Senegalese national team. Since the right-back at the World Cup was not able to stand in the shop window to convince any interested parties, Sarr will most likely be part of Bayern Munich even after the winter transfer window, even if the Munich team is happy to take the Senegalese’s salary in would save the rumored three million euros. Sarr himself has no desire to change and would probably only leave Munich if a club were found that aroused his interest and would at least pay approximately his Munich salary. Ideally, there would be a split next summer, but there are indications that Sarr would also be willing to wait out his contract until the summer of 2024. It seems unlikely that the Senegalese could gain a foothold with Bayern again, Sarr is only the fourth option at right-back behind Mazraoui, Pavard and Stanisic.

What. A. Game. Was that the best game of football ever? Maybe. The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close with an incredible 3-3 draw between France and Argentina in the final. For once, a Bayern Munich player will not be coming home with the trophy as Messi and his Argentina side triumphed on penalties to win a well-earned world champion title.

