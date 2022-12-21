Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, and more circle around Dortmund phenom Youssoufa Moukoko

Speaking of young talent leaving the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund and striker Youssoufa Moukoko seem to be far apart on reaching an agreement on a new contract. The 18-year-old German international — who was selected for Hansi Flick’s 26-man squad at this year’s Men’s World Cup — sees his deal expire next June and could be poised to leave BVB on a free.

Chelsea FC is said to be monitoring Moukoko’s situation closely:

X News #Moukoko: Contract extension at BVB is NOT close as his agent confirms at Sky. Offer to less & NOT as reported between €5-6m. Much less! #CFC seriously pushing for him. There were concrete talks about numbers. Player wants a decision soon. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/1p7ynAM4kU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2022

In addition to Chelsea, we have also seen that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Moukoko. Sport1 even had more clubs eyeing up Moukoko (rated by Transfermarkt at €30m):

In addition to Chelsea, who have been looking for a clear nine for some time, Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested. At United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has created a gap in the center of the attack. Liverpool could generally be looking for a change in the summer.

That’s a real who’s who of the footballing elite. Could BVB really let their prized wonderkid depart on a free?