 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, and more circle around Dortmund phenom Youssoufa Moukoko

The BVB talent might be getting away on a free!

By Muller_Era and zippy86
/ new
Rapid Bucharest v Borussia Dortmund - Friendly Game Photo by DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Speaking of young talent leaving the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund and striker Youssoufa Moukoko seem to be far apart on reaching an agreement on a new contract. The 18-year-old German international — who was selected for Hansi Flick’s 26-man squad at this year’s Men’s World Cup — sees his deal expire next June and could be poised to leave BVB on a free.

Chelsea FC is said to be monitoring Moukoko’s situation closely:

In addition to Chelsea, we have also seen that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Moukoko. Sport1 even had more clubs eyeing up Moukoko (rated by Transfermarkt at €30m):

In addition to Chelsea, who have been looking for a clear nine for some time, Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested. At United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has created a gap in the center of the attack. Liverpool could generally be looking for a change in the summer.

That’s a real who’s who of the footballing elite. Could BVB really let their prized wonderkid depart on a free?

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 160 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works