Bayern Munich vs Benfica (UWCL) — Kickoff! Watch LIVE!

It’s the last Bayern Munich match of the year. The FC Bayern Frauen reach the conclusion of a heavy run of games by wrapping up matters in their UEFA Women’s Champions League group, from which they have already qualified thanks to a Matchday 4 victory over FC Barcelona.

Lineups

Game Preview

With less at stake, Alexander Straus may opt to rotate more than usual. This may be a chance for youngsters like Franziska Kett and Julia Landenberger, who scored her debut goal last week at Rosengård, to see more action.

Auf geht’s!

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena

Time: Dec 21th, 3:00PM EST

TV/Streaming: YouTube

