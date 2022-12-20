Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich speaking with Yann Sommer, Inter Milan also interested

Per new information from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich has already begun talks with Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Manuel Neuer at the club.

While saying that talks between Sommer and Bayern have begun, Romano also points out that nothing is in the advanced stages yet, rather that he’s just a name that’s towards the top of Bayern’s list. They have a preference to Neuer’s replacement being a German speaker, which effectively rules out links to both Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas and Dinao Zagreb’s Dominik Livaković; two names that have been linked with Bayern in the wake of Neuer’s leg break.

Romano also states that Inter Milan is also interested in Sommer. Inter Milan’s interest, however, lies in a summer Sommer move as opposed to Bayern’s interest in completing the deal in the winter. Additionally, it is hard to see a need for Sommer to add to Inter Milan’s goalkeeping ranks, with the ageless Samir Handanović and talented Andre Onana already jostling for game time among the 2021 Serie A Champions’ ranks.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is out of contract in June 2023, which makes him an interesting target for Nagelsmann’s men as the club seeks a stopgap replacement for Neuer, in lieu of Neuer’s recent horrible leg injury ruling him out for the season.