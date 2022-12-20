Report: Bayern Munich signs Arijon Ibrahimović to pro deal

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has inked wunderkind Arijon Ibrahimović to a professional deal that will activate on his 18th birthday:

Arijon Ibrahimović has signed his first professional contract at FC Bayern. The 17-year old was at Säbener Straße today together with his family and his agent. Ibrahimović will now become a member of the first team and train permanently under Julian Nagelsmann.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau added more context to Bild’s initial report:

Neuer Vertrag für Arijon Ibrahimović, der bis 2025 gültig ist und sich nächstes Jahr automatisch in einen Profivertrag umwandelt. Der Verein hat sich sehr um den Verbleib des Spielers bemüht, der von nun an fest im Team von Julian Nagelsmann trainieren soll. #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) December 20, 2022

New contract for Arijon Ibrahimović, valid until 2025 and automatically converting to a professional contract next year. The club has made a lot of effort to keep the player, who is now set to train with Julian Nagelsmann’s team. #FCBayern @SPORT1

The biggest piece of this equation is that Ibrahimović will now permanently join Bayern Munich’s first team for training — meaning the pathway to actual first team game time is going to be much more clear for the youngster. It does appear — for now — that his match play will still be with Bayern Munich’s U-19 squad or Bayern Munich II.

With Paul Wanner in the same contractual position, the future for Bayern Munich is starting to emerge. As of now, it appears that the club wants to build its next generation with players like Ibrahimović and Wanner in tow rather than use them for sales to generate revenue.

Able to play as a winger or an attacking midfielder, Ibrahimović has tallied 13 goals and six assists in 16 games across all competitions this season.