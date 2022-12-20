RB Leipzig holding out hope that it can keep Konrad Laimer from Bayern Munich

It looks like a done deal, it sounds like a done deal, but is Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich really complete?

Not to RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl.

“Konni is a great player. We’re trying to keep him in Leipzig. He still has six months on his contract. Talks are going to be difficult,” Eberl told Talk im Hangar-7 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

At this stage, it does appear as if Laimer and Bayern Munich are just awaiting the chance to put “pen to paper” and finalize a summer move. Die Roten Bullen seems like they are not going to give up until that happens, but their efforts are likely going to be all for naught.

The rumblings around this move have been going on for months and it does appear that Bayern Munich and Laimer’s camp are in agreement on a contract structure and the timing of the move (summer), but RB Leipzig seems to be preparing its last ditch effort to keep the Austrian.