Break the Wall Down: Bayern Munich won’t roll with Sven Ulreich as No. 1 goalkeeper

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s focus for the winter transfer window is to find a new No. 1 goalkeeper and not a player to backup Sven Ulreich:

Bayern bosses have decided they wont rely on Sven Ulreich as #1 in the second half of the season. A new goalkeeper who is an ‘upgrade’ on Ulreich will definitely be brought in. It remains to be seen whether the new keeper will be Alex Nübel or another alternative. The alternatives are Yann Sommer, Keylor Navas and Yassine Bounou.

Realistically, there is little to no shot that Paris Saint-Germain would sell Navas to its direct Champions League competition. Bounou, however, would likely be available, but Sevilla is expected to command a steep price for the 31-year-old.

That leaves Sommer as the most likely option given what should be a relatively low asking price from Borussia Mönchengladbach — if Bayern Munich can’t convince disgruntled loanee Alexander Nübel to come back early from AS Monaco.