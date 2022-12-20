Mannschaft Planen: The best kind of team-building exercise

Mannschaft Planen is a series run by Cyler, going over any and all holes in Bayern Munich’s squad that could need fixing.

From long-term solutions to known gaps in the squad, to emergency replacements for injured players, to even luxury purchases to bejewel the squad, the roster at Bayern could always do with tinkering, and Mannschaft Planen provides the tools.

As a point of principle, this series avoids players linked with Bayern, rather looking to expand the horizons of Bayern’s fans beyond what we already know, and hopefully introduce you to a new player you didn’t know about!

Everytime a weakness is noticed in the Bayern squad, be sure to expect a Mannschaft Planen article going over my picks to fill the gap, and be sure to expect a player you’ve never heard of in there because I usually end up exploring players that I’ve previously only heard the name of in search of potential targets!