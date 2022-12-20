Bayern Munich backs Kingsley Coman after racists comments online

After France lost to Argentina on penalty kicks at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the haters came out in full force to get a piece of talented Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Coman, who missed a penalty as part of France’s losing effort, was being hammered online for his failed PK, but like most things these days, people went far over the line and made racist comments about Coman.

In response, Bayern Munich issued a response via its English-language Twitter account:

FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.



The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society. pic.twitter.com/9Mvhrt0Zc9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2022

Sure, Coman did miss his PK attempt, but no one felt worse about that than him — and, moreover, no miss in any competition, should compel anyone to hop on their phone and start to thumb out racists statements toward any player.

Social media has increased the toxicity of sports at all levels, but the lack of accountability associated with people who feel the need to run right to their Twitter or Instagram app to bad mouth or insult anyone — athlete or not — is what is, perhaps, most disturbing.