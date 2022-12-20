Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer irritates Premier League side; Karim Benzema calls it a career for France; United planning big swoop for BVB’s Jude Bellingham & FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?; A Marcus Thuram update; and MORE!

Manchester United would have gotten away with stealing Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach if it wasn’t for those meddling kids...from Bayern Munich.

It appears that Manchester United’s attempt to lure the Swiss international to England might be spoiled now that the Bavarians are seeking a Manuel Neuer replacement:

One of the main goalkeepers Manchester United are interested in for 2023 has become a top target for Bayern Munich instead, according to reports. As things stand, David de Gea is the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. Indeed, he has been for more than a decade. However, the Spaniard is in the final year of his contract and there is some uncertainty as to whether he will continue at the club beyond this season. There are also doubts about who will be occupying the role of backup goalkeeper, either to De Gea or someone else, next season. Currently, Man Utd have Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle, but he has barely featured. TEAMtalk has been told that the 33-year-old is someone Man Utd “have liked for a long time” by our resident transfer expert, Graeme Bailey. Now, they want to bring him in to fill the backup goalkeeper role. However, an update from Calciomercato has warned of two rival competitors for Sommer. The Italian source claims Inter Milan are keen on him, but the current leaders for his signature are Bayern Munich. Reports in Germany have already indicated that Sommer could become a solution for Bayern. Now, Calciomercato relay similar information. Since Bayern’s need is more immediate than Man Utd’s or Inter’s, they could accelerate ahead of the competition. In turn, it could send the Premier League side back to the drawing board.

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has retired from international football:

Bayern Munich’s season is unraveling. Germany got booted early from the World Cup. Argentina and France are set to duke it out in the World Cup finale.

Things have clearly not been coming up BFW lately, but here we are — still grinding away.

With so much going on, you know there is a ton to talk about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Germany’s task force/advisory council and what impact can they really make?

The crazy transfer rumors we heard this week: Konrad Laimer’s potential positions? Marcel Sabitzer out? Marcus Rashford over Harry Kane?

A look at Manuel Neuer’s injury, what it means for Bayern Munich, and why replacing him has become such a debacle. Alexander Nübel, Dominik Livaković, Yann Sommer, and Keylor Navas all have been mentioned as solutions.

Babbling about the backline: Injury clauses in a contract proposal to Lucas Hernandez? Benjamin Pavard is definitely out, but the coaches want to keep him, and MORE!

Why the second half of this season will be Julian Nagelsmann’s biggest test as a coach.

Lothar Matthäus thinks Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko should pass on a transfer at this stage:

Youssoufa Moukoko’s future is still open. Lothar Matthäus has now advised the young national player to stay with Borussia Dortmund. The ex-world champion told Bild-TV that he was in good hands there: “I think Moukoko would be well advised to sign a long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund.” In England, three top clubs are said to be interested in him: Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. “He should first assert himself in the Bundesliga, then celebrate international success with Dortmund in the Champions League and also develop further in the national team under Hansi Flick,” said Matthäus: “At 22, 23 he can still play in the Premier League.” Young players are generally in good hands in Dortmund - Matthäus referred to the positive examples Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United seems to be involved in quite a few rumors these days — including those revolving around Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong:

Erik ten Hag is planning a near £200MILLION double whammy to land Jude Bellingham AND Frenkie de Jong next summer. The Manchester United boss is determined to be part of the conversation when England’s teenage whiz kid Bellingham decides where to move from Borussia Dortmund. And having failed repeatedly to sign de Jong from Barcelona when he took over at Old Trafford in July, he will once more try to persuade his fellow countryman to switch to the Premier League. The Dutchman has already spent almost £230m in bringing in new talent as part of his re-building master plan.

Meanwhile, Liverpool thinks it leads the race on Bellingham per The Mirror:

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that they will win the £100million scramble for England’s rising star Jude Bellingham. For the past year Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club owners that the Borussia Dortmund player was his main target and wanted their financial backing. Putting feelers out over the possible sale of Liverpool by the Fenway Sports Group has not altered their promise to support Klopp in his quest to bring youth and energy in the shape of 19-year-old Bellingham to Merseyside.

What. A. Game. Was that the best game of football ever? Maybe. The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close with an incredible 3-3 draw between France and Argentina in the final. For once, a Bayern Munich player will not be coming home with the trophy as Messi and his Argentina side triumphed on penalties to win a well-earned world champion title.

In this episode, Schnitzel and INNN talk about the following:

What this World Cup final means for the two of us in India. Adding some cultural context for those who may not know.

Our quick impressions about the final. Is Lionel Messi the greatest ever?

Kylian Mbappe — what a player. The one player who always lives up to the hype.

The incredible talent and quality of the French national team.

Should Benjamin Pavard have played instead of Jules Kounde? The strange egotism of Pavard these days.

The incredible performance of Dayot Upamecano — our only hope vs PSG.

The implications of this final on Bayern’s upcoming Champions League clash vs PSG.

How this World Cup seems to have completely derailed Bayern Munich’s season.

Can Julian Nagelsmann pull back his players from this disappointment?

If the worst happens, how should Nagelsmann be judged?

How the goalkeeper search is going so far — our impressions.

Closing out with a quick note about Bayern Frauen.

A request — please do suggest topics to be discussed in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Gladbach players who could be moving to Bayern Munich, Marcus Thuram can be had for €10 million per Bild:

On Sunday afternoon Marcus Thuram will fight with France against Argentina for the World Cup title - after that he could move to Bayern Munich. The Munich team has long been associated with the Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker. According to a report by “Bild”, Gladbach would also let Thuram go in winter. The reason: the Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer of next year. January would be the last chance to get a fee for him. The pain threshold is therefore twelve million euros. The 25-year-old is one of the strongest attackers in the Bundesliga this season and has scored 13 goals and four assists in 17 games in all competitions. Thuram can be used in the center of the attack as well as on both wings.

France coach Didier Deschamps said his team was weary heading into the World Cup finale.

“The whole squad has been facing a tricky situation for a while now. Maybe that had a physical or psychological impact. But I had no concerns about the players who started the match: they were 100% fit,” said Deschamps. “We only had four days since the last match so there was some tiredness, perhaps. That’s not an excuse, we just didn’t have the same energy as in the previous match and that’s why, for the first hour or so, we weren’t in the match.”