World Cup Watch: Distraught Joshua Kimmich receives “pick me up” from an unlikely source after Germany falters

As expected, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich took Germany’s shocking ouster from the World Cup’s group stage extremely hard.

Kimmich, who was part of the ill-fated 2018 team, experienced yet another national team embarrassment in Qatar as the Germans were booted from the tournament before they really even got started.

Some will blame the coaching, some will blame the players...as for Kimmich, he is wondering if he is the problem in the equation.

“This was the worst day of my career. I’m afraid I’ll fall into a hole. It makes you think that these failures are connected to my person”, Kimmich told Sport1. “I joined in 2016, so being associated with failure is not something you want to stand for.”

Support for Kimmich, however, came from a relatively odd place — France star Antoine Griezmann:

Eres un gran jugador! Volverás a estar arriba Joshua https://t.co/GTP7tVJ4Qp — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 2, 2022

You are a great player! You will be up again Joshua

Griezmann is no stranger to being hammered on social media like what is happening to the German national team right now. While they are just words, they no doubt mean a lot to a player like Kimmich, who will probably be haunted by the last two World Cups for quite some time.