Weekend Warm-up + Postgame show - Germany 4-2 Costa Rica (special edition podcast): Thoughts on the game; an anti-Flick rant; Spain’s terrible play; some TV recommendations; and MORE!

Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2022 journey comes to an end, and in heartbreaking fashion. After beating Costa Rica with a deserved 4-2 victory, all Hansi Flick’s side did was help Spain qualify for the knockouts after the latter was beaten comprehensively by Japan. The Samurai Blue, as they are fondly known in Japan and around the world, are having themselves a tournament. Having beaten both Spain and Germany in the group stage, they will now face Croatia in the Ro16, and it is hard not to root for them.

The German National team, on the other hand, needs a long, hard rethink. Hansi Flick really needs to look himself in the mirror, and maybe introspect on some of the stubbornly-made decisions in the first 2 games that may have cost him the tournament. The players need to introspect on complacency, and how that has been a big issue for a while now.

Nobody is handed wins on the biggest of stages. You have to fight for them and earn them. And that is exactly what Japan did, which is why they progress to the knockouts against all odds.

Germany had too many shortcomings, and is deservedly out, despite beating Costa Rica convincingly. Spain’s group stage, however, has been far from perfect, and they certainly aren’t close to being World Cup favourites. I guess it’s now time for Noussair Mazraoui and Co. to continue proving doubters wrong and put Spain where they belong (based on recent showings). But yeah, right now, the Japanese steal the headlines.

If you now need a side to root for in the World Cup, Japan is an excellent choice. If you have a crush on Matthijs de Ligt like BFW’s Muller_Era, the Netherlands is your go-to side. If you’re a big fan of the French stalwarts on this side (Upamecano, Pavard, Coman, and Hernandez (sob)), you should bleed bleu. Loads of choices... Japan’s my pick. What is yours?

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 22 + Postgame show (Special edition)

Germany is officially out! Now, who didn’t see that coming?

Japan deservedly qualify, while Spain has Germany to thank for their qualification to the knockouts. Germany however, needs a lot of thought and a lot of changes before the next major tournament rolls in. A team that is a knockout stage regular has now become a regular at being knocked out of groups. How the mighty have fallen.

So is it complacency? Is it abysmal coaching decisions? This podcast looks at a few possible reasons that may be significant to Germany’s derailment of late. Here’s what we have in store in this special edition podcast:

Germany’s shortcomings, and the disappointing exit

Spain looking quite toothless for large stretches

Hansi Flick’s baffling decisions and stubborn approach

Complacency being a key issue of this German NT squad

Why Japan is a great team to root for in this tournament

Hustle as a Netflix movie recommendation

Some classical music talk: Mozart, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, et al.

