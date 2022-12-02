“The disappointment is huge” — Hansi Flick on Germany’s World Cup elimination

Germany are out of the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup, but it was down to Spain’s defeat to Japan today. Even a draw in the opposite game would have sufficed, but it was not to be.

But Germany national team coach Hansi Flick won’t be pointing any fingers. Only the thumb.

“The disappointment is huge,” the former Bayern Munich manager said after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “I can’t blame Spain. I never look at other teams. We only have ourselves to blame, we had enough chances especially against Japan and also against Spain in the end of the game.”

And that’s the bottom line. Germany had Spain on the ropes in the final phase of that game but couldn’t bury them — and though there’s no shame in that one resulting in a draw, it will go down as another opportunity missed. Four points is often enough to go through, and maybe if Spain hadn’t run away with it on the first day against Costa Rica, they would be the ones having to look hard at themselves.

This is the joy and the heartbreak of tournament football. For one brilliant game, Flick and Germany showed the world that they could compete against the best. In the end, they were still architects of their own demise.

