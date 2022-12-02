 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
DFB director Oliver Bierhoff not thinking resignation after Germany's World Cup exit

Is it time for German football to kickstart a new revolution?

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Oliver Bierhoff has been with the German national team association since 2004 — and he’s not thinking about stepping away now after overseeing the team’s bitter exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup under former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

“I’m not asking myself this question right now. Of course I know such questions will come,” Bierhoff said after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “But I’ve been here for 18 years. Maybe you should look at the entire balance sheet, look at it objectively. I’m not thinking about that now.”

Once the darlings of the international footballing scene, Germany have endured a barren spell and have hard questions to ask of themselves in the future. The hosts of the 2024 European Championships will need to consider if the current path they’re on is a viable one — or if a hard, hard turn will be needed. It’s not an easy call to make, with complacency and knee-jerk representing twin perils on either side.

For Bierhoff, the walls are not closing in. At least, not yet.

“I have a very, very good feeling with myself,” Bierhoff added. “But with three bad tournaments, of course, I have no arguments to counter. I have to accept that.”

