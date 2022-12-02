Hansi Flick crushed for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala as Germany crash out of World Cup

It’s unfortunately official. Germany has yet again crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, suffering the same fate as they did four years ago in Russia after entering that tournament as defending champions. Germany’s valiant second half surge to pull away to a 4-2 win over Costa Rica still fell short — by virtue of Ao Tanaka’s 51st minute winner for Japan over Spain.

Germany coach Hansi Flick said he felt particularly bad for Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old wunderkind who has lit up the footballing world this season for both club and country.

“Jamal played fantastically. I’m really sorry for such a player that he won’t play again at this World Cup,” Flick said, as per Sport1’s Kerry Hau on Twitter.

Musiala is one player that was genuinely deserving of progressing with his performance, but it’s a collective effort at the end of the day.

Musiala struck the woodwork multiple times against Costa Rica and was omnipresent in the attacking third despite not having a direct hand in any of the goals. Musiala did, however, assist Fullkrug’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Spain and it should come as no surprise, especially to Bayern fans, that he set yet another dribbling landmark on the big stage:

Jamal Musiala completed 12 dribbles against Costa Rica -- the most on record for a teenager in World Cup ✨



He'll be back ⏳ pic.twitter.com/J7EfRl2mg7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2022

Of course, Musiala will have plenty of other chances on the international stage. And perhaps in future tournaments, he’ll be able to treat fans worldwide to a lot more of that trademark Musiala Magic.

No player has more dribbles per game (3) than Jamal Musiala so far at #Qatar2022 [@WhoScored] pic.twitter.com/kzkdfrpCRv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 1, 2022

