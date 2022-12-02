Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer rules out Germany retirement after World Cup exit

In the deflating aftermath of Germany’s tumble out of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, it’s normal for some of the older international stars to consider their futures in the DFB setup. But the next European Championships, in summer 2024, are not so far away — and they’ll be hosted by Germany, to boot.

Count 36-year-old Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer as all in still — as long as coach Hansi Flick keeps calling him up!

Manuel Neuer wants to continue his career with the DFB. “If I continue to be invited, then I will come,” the OG sweeper-keeper said simply after Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica (via Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl).

Neuer has had a vice grip on Germany’s No. 1 jersey since the 2010 World Cup — despite plenty of competition at the position. FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is also a global superstar but has had to spend his international career largely in Neuer’s shadow. Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp and ex-Arsenal FC, now Fulham man Bernd Leno form another part of the rotating cast behind Neuer in the national team call-ups.

This is good news for the DFB, as the Bayern man hasn’t really showed serious signs of slowing down. If someone else wants the job, they’ll have to take it from him first!

