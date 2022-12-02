Germany coach Hansi Flick mum on job status after World Cup exit

Germany are a footballing nation more used to getting mad about bowing out at the semi-finals than getting bounced from the group stages. And yet, that’s been something of a habit of late.

After Joachim Löw oversaw his defending champions collapse in 2018 and lose to eventual finalists England in the 2021 EURO, German football was at a crossroads. The handover to his 2014 assistant and then-Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was seen as a chance for rejuvenation, and more than a few followers of the team thought that Flick would be able to work his magic straight away.

Yet, that hasn’t materialized, and the fire that was once trained on Löw is now getting redirected at his successor. After the Costa Rica match, where Germany won but saw their disqualification nonetheless confirmed, Flick was asked whether he would step down.

The manager remained noncommittal in response.

“We’ll work that out quickly, it’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated,” Flick said (via @iMiaSanMia). “We’ll see about that very soon.”

If one early exit was considered shambolic, two in a row has to be a nightmare. Flick hasn’t been responsible for all of that — but the DFB will likely leave no stone unturned in the coming examination.

And in case you haven’t listened to it yet, here’s a special edition postgame + weekend warm up podcast to get you ready for the weekend! We look at Germany’s shortcomings, Hansi Flick’s approach, Japan’s wonderful run...and close out with some classical music talk! Listen below or on Spotify.

