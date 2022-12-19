 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Yann Sommer emerges as top option for Bayern Munich; Nübel return unlikely

With Alexander Nübel’s future in Bavaria looking cloudy, could Bayern turn to their nemesis?

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s GK candidates are dropping like flies. In the wake of Manuel Neuer’s season-ending ski injury, the German Rekordmeister have been linked with starring goalkeepers at the just-ended FIFA Men’s World Cup left and right. But now the interest in Sevilla and Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou, as well as in Croatia and Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livaković, has apparently cooled. PSG’s Keylor Navas was never likely. This means it’s Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer — Bayern’s longtime Bundesliga nemesis — taking center stage.

The Bavarians reportedly want to get their situation with AS Monaco-loaned Alexander Nübel clarified as quickly as possible, but it’s not looking promising:

So what’s the deal with Sommer, the Swiss international who will save everything in sight when he steps onto the same field as the Bavarians? The recently-turned 34-year-old has a contract expiring in June 2023. Like Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, he’ll soon be free to sign his next deal with any team — but Bayern would need him now, and so a transfer would have to be agreed.

Gladbach apparently have either little inclination or ability to keep their hero keeper beyond this year, so it might be time for them to get what they can. Transfermarkt rates Sommer at a cool €5m, making him among the cheaper — but also older — options to replace Neuer.

