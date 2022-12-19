Report: Yann Sommer emerges as top option for Bayern Munich; Nübel return unlikely

Bayern Munich’s GK candidates are dropping like flies. In the wake of Manuel Neuer’s season-ending ski injury, the German Rekordmeister have been linked with starring goalkeepers at the just-ended FIFA Men’s World Cup left and right. But now the interest in Sevilla and Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou, as well as in Croatia and Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livaković, has apparently cooled. PSG’s Keylor Navas was never likely. This means it’s Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer — Bayern’s longtime Bundesliga nemesis — taking center stage.

From Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

News Yann #Sommer: He remains the top candidate in order to replace Neuer - in case the return of Nübel would fail! Negotiations with Monaco not easy at this stage. Livakovic, Navas and Bono are out of interest. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/xRQWhEyT5P — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 19, 2022

The Bavarians reportedly want to get their situation with AS Monaco-loaned Alexander Nübel clarified as quickly as possible, but it’s not looking promising:

An agreement with Alexander Nübel is not in sight and is getting increasingly unlikely. Bayern are in talks with Yann Sommer in the background. The Swiss goalkeeper is open to a move to Munich [@SkySportNews] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 19, 2022

So what’s the deal with Sommer, the Swiss international who will save everything in sight when he steps onto the same field as the Bavarians? The recently-turned 34-year-old has a contract expiring in June 2023. Like Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, he’ll soon be free to sign his next deal with any team — but Bayern would need him now, and so a transfer would have to be agreed.

Gladbach apparently have either little inclination or ability to keep their hero keeper beyond this year, so it might be time for them to get what they can. Transfermarkt rates Sommer at a cool €5m, making him among the cheaper — but also older — options to replace Neuer.