Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies named to World Cup U-23 squad

The electric Bayern Munich duo of Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala were named to WhoScored.com’s U-23 Best XI for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Musiala, of course, suited up for Germany, while Davies starred for Canada at the World Cup. Both players had excellent moments in the tournament despite their teams both floundering:

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies in @WhoScored's U23 Best XI of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/l9Lhicp3Vf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 19, 2022

Musiala drew raves for his dribbling ability and his penchant for creating offense. If people were not aware of Musiala’s game, they quickly became enamored with what Bayern Munich fans have been watching develop rapidly on the first team for the past two season.

Davies, meanwhile, was disruptive for a Canadian squad that had a tough draw and could not seem to find a way to be consistent enough to advance out of the group stage.

Both players are now getting a deserved break and were reportedly on vacation together last week.

Aside of Davies and Musiala, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham was also recognized for his efforts.