Key Bayern Munich scout taking over at Bundelsiga foe

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will be experiencing a loss from its personnel department.

Chief scout Pirmin Schwegler is set to become the sporting director for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The deal for Schwegler is “done” per Plettenberg and Schwegler is reportedly going to begin his new duties in January:

Excl. News: Bayern Chief Scout Pirmin Schwegler will become the new Sporting Director of @tsghoffenheim! Done deal. Announcement soon. Interesting deal. It’s a surprise. He will start next month. @SkySportDE https://t.co/46hpr6GjfC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 19, 2022

This is obviously a big opportunity to Schwegler as he will now be in charge of a Bundesliga club that has some very good financial backing, but one that has not been able to retain its top talent, nor make major sales from it.

Hoffenheim currently sits at 11th in the Bundesliga table, but does have solid talent on its roster. Schwegler’s new job will empower him to try and push the team back into the upper-echelon of Germany’s top tier.

One of the fascinating aspects of Schwegler’s new project is what he has to work with. Hoffenheim’s roster includes players like Andrej Kramarić, Christoph Baumgartner, Angeliño, and Ozan Kabak, along with youngster Tom Bischof, who is considered one of Germany’s best young talents.