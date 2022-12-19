Bayern Munich execs marvel over World Cup finale

The World Cup in Qatar ended with a fantastic show that saw Argentina upend defending champion France on penalty kicks and the world — yup pretty much everyone who watched it — was left stunned and the roller coaster ride of a match they witnessed.

Among those amazed were members of the Bayern Munich executive team.

“What a final! Congratulations to Argentina and Lionel Messi, who crowned his career. However, FC Bayern are also proud after this World Cup and this thrilling final of Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández. Since 1982, at least one FC Bayern player has been involved in every final, which speaks for our club. We’re looking forward to the return of our runners-up, they’ve had a great tournament - and in 2023 it will be back to ‘Allez les Rouges!’ with renewed zest,” said club president Herbert Hainer (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Bayern Munich CEO and club legend Oliver Kahn echoed Hainer’s sentiments.

“Congratulations to Argentina and the outstanding Lionel Messi on 2022 World Cup victory after this enthralling final! Great credit, too, to our players Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández from FC Bayern, who were so close to defending the title with France. After losing in a final it’s about picking yourself up and going again. Overall all the players can be very proud of their performances,” Kahn said.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was happy to see Lionel Messi finally win a World Cup.

“A world-class final. I feel sorry for our French players, they performed very well. I’m very pleased for Lionel Messi that he was able to gold-plate his status as the best player in the history of football with the World Cup title. Argentina are worthy world champions,” said Salihamidžić.