Bavarian Podcast Works S5E25: Leo Messi the GOAT, Mbappe the terror, and implications for Bayern Munich vs PSG

INNN and Schnitzel lose their minds over the World Cup final and its implications

By Ineednoname and Schnitzel01
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

What. A. Game. Was that the best game of football ever? Maybe. The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close with an incredible 3-3 draw between France and Argentina in the final. For once, a Bayern Munich player will not be coming home with the trophy as Messi and his Argentina side triumphed on penalties to win a well-earned world champion title.

In this episode, Schnitzel and INNN talk about the following:

  • What this World Cup final means for the two of us in India. Adding some cultural context for those who may not know.
  • Our quick impressions about the final. Is Lionel Messi the greatest ever?
  • Kylian Mbappe — what a player. The one player who always lives up to the hype.
  • The incredible talent and quality of the French national team.
  • Should Benjamin Pavard have played instead of Jules Kounde? The strange egotism of Pavard these days.
  • The incredible performance of Dayot Upamecano — our only hope vs PSG.
  • The implications of this final on Bayern’s upcoming Champions League clash vs PSG.
  • How this World Cup seems to have completely derailed Bayern Munich’s season.
  • Can Julian Nagelsmann pull back his players from this disappointment?
  • If the worst happens, how should Nagelsmann be judged?
  • How the goalkeeper search is going so far — our impressions.
  • Closing out with a quick note about Bayern Frauen.
  • A request — please do suggest topics to be discussed in the coming weeks.

