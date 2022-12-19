My Bad Take Series: Full coverage, find out our bad takes from the past — and the present!

All of us have had some bad takes this year...let’s hash them out.

This BFW’s “Bad Take” series where we compile the bad Bayern Munich, Germany, or football (in general) takes we have had this year — or the takes we have that could be bad moving forward.

Nobody’s perfect, right?

Have some enjoying our bad opinions, potential bad opinions, tinfoil hat theories gone wrong, etc.

Given how things have worked out during this calendar year (Bayern Munich upset by Villarreal in the Champions League, a crazy summer transfer window, Germany’s disappointing flameout at the World Cup), there have been plenty of opinions to be had — and we’ve written or said many of them.

Take the journey with us to examine many of the times we have been wrong and even some thoughts we have now that are probably going to be bad takes for the future.

Anyway, in the time period where German football is on hiatus, enjoy us poking some fun at ourselves.