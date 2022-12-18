Argentina are World Champions! France fall at the final hurdle

In what will surely become a match for the ages, Argentina has beaten France in penalty shooutouts (4-2) to clinch their third World Cup. The first half saw Argentina dominating the game, leading 2-0 after 36 minutes, while the French team did not seem to find a way to create chances.
Argentina looked set to win the match comfortably having a two-goal lead, before falling apart in the final minutes of the second half. Mbappé converted a penalty in the 80th minute, before scoring again a minute later to tie the match and send it to extra time.
It had already been a thrilling clash between the two best teams in world football, and extra time just added to the mix. Lionel Messi’s effort in the 108th minute was awarded a goal after what must have been an eternity for Argentinian fans who were anxiously waiting for the VAR review. The emotions would not end there, though, as France was awarded a penalty after a handball, which would later be converted by Kylian Mbappé, the PSG player getting a hat-trick in the process.
After an astounding last minute save by Damián “Dibu” Martínez, the game was to be decided in a good ol’ nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Argentina eventually won 4-2, after 2 failed attempts by Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni. Argentina became 3 times World Champion, lead by none other than Lionel Messi, who can now put the elusive World Cup in his resumée to reaffirm he is the greatest of all time.
Sergio Aguero is on the pitch banging a drum with the Argentina squad #FIFAWorldCup #ARGFRA pic.twitter.com/7wO8Wrh4FX— Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 18, 2022
