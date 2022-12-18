Germany boss Hansi Flick could foresee games in the United States in 2023

With Germany having failed to advance to the next round of the UEFA Nations League, the DFB is looking for some friendlies to fill out its schedule in 2023.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who will still be at the helm of the squad, did not rule out a trip to the United States to play a game or two.

“That would be conceivable, but I don’t know if it will be in June,” Flick told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Germany last played games in the United States back in 2013 when it had a pair of matches against Ecuador and the USMNT. With the squad in a state of flux, it is hard to think of who might actually make a trip abroad should Germany decide to make it happen. Surely, there would be quite a few Bayern Munich players involved, but Flick might be trying to take close, long look at some younger players to see what they can offer to the team as the DFB prepares to make an all-in effort to win the Euro 2024 competition, which will be hosted by Germany.