World Cup Watch: France’s Bayern Munich trio ready to go for the Final

Could any of them be in line to start?

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Unspecified viruses have been making the rounds at the France national team camp ahead of Sunday’s Final against Argentina — but Bayern Munich’s trio will be ready to go. Center-back Dayot Upamecano and winger Kingsley Coman have recently recovered from their symptoms, and defender Benjamin Pavard is also ready to be called upon by coach Didier Deschamps for the most pivotal XI selection he’ll make in years:

Do any of the Bayern men have a chance to land in the starting XI? Upamecano cemented himself as one of the top center-backs earlier in the tournament, but Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté turned in a fantastic shift in the semi-final next to Manchester United’s Raphaël Varane — both of whom look set to be available as well.

Meanwhile, Pavard has been relegated to bench status in favor of FC Barcelona’s Jules Koundé at right-back, and Coman has come off the bench in France’s various incredible attacking configurations. Coman is no stranger to critical goals in a Final, though — as Bayern and PSG fans will well remember from the 2020 Champions League campaign.

Can Deschamps come up with the right combination to counter Lionel Messi and Argentina? Tune in Sunday to find out.

