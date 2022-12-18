No Country for Old Men? Hansi Flick dismisses notion he needs to go young with Germany for Euro 2024

Former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick’s player selection came under scrutiny at the World Cup in Qatar.

As far as building his roster in preparation for the Euro 2024 competition, Flick will not limit himself by ruling out anyone, even older players.

“It’s difficult to set an age limit at the national team. Italy showed the way with (Leonardo) Bonucci or (Giorgio) Chiellini, who despite their old age gave top performances and became European champions,” Flick told SID (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s all about the performance principle. Nevertheless, it’s good for a team to get fresh blood in. We have some very talented young players. We have to keep an eye on that because it’s also about the future.”

Ah, the performance principle. Some would argue that Flick did not stick to his mantra in Qatar and, instead, stuck with players that he had experience working with. Either way, Flick aims to be ready to make a run at the Euros.

“We have a year and a half until the European Championships and want to help some of the young players settle. We will take a close look and decide what’s the best 11 that complements each other best? That’s what matters,” said Flick.