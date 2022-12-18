Germany boss Hansi Flick thinks the World Cup might be good for football romantics

Former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick is excited to watch France and Argentina square off in the World Cup finale on Sunday.

Flick would assuredly rather be coaching Germany in that game, but watching France and Argentina do battle seems to be a good consolation in Flick’s eyes. The 57-year-old does not have a rooting interest, but is looking forward to the match.

“If you’re a football romantic, you’ll want Lionel Messi (to win) because he’s the most outstanding player of the past 10 years. He’s still showing the quality he has at this age,” Flick told SID (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Both teams deserve to be in the final. Although Messi would deserve the title at his last World Cup, I’m neutral. But of course I have a special bond to the players that I coached like Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández, who is unfortunately injured.”

Who will you be rooting for?