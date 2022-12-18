Borussia Dortmund defender, Bayern Munich alum Mats Hummels spotted in Munich

It looks like Borussia Dortmund center-back Mats Hummels has some time on his hands as he flew south to Munich to watch his former employer Bayern Munich take on Real Madrid in men’s basketball. But before he did so, he had a lot of activities to get through in Bavaria. Per Tz, Hummels trained first before seeing his son Ludwig and ex Cathy.

Then he went to the Audi Dome to watch Bayern’s basketball team face their Madrid counterparts. As a big basketball fan, Hummels watched the Euro League game from his front row seat.

So, who made Mats’ return to Munich possible? Well, it was one of Hummels’ old friends—a close friend—from his youth days at Bayern: Johannes Mösmang. Johannes had the needs of players covered and was the one who integrates new players into the squad; he also shared a picture of himself at the Audi Dome. Mats and Johannes have been on trips together, having previously been in Copenhagen and London.