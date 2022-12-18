Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman not in a rush to talk about his future

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman has had some successes and some hard times while with Rangers FC, but for the most part, the talented United States international has been happy with how things have played out for him in Scotland.

His time with Rangers FC is halfway over, though, which means that speculation on his future will begin, well, right about now.

“There have been some ups and downs but I always try and give my best and keep improving. I came here to play as many games as I can. I love the club (Rangers) and everything around it, so we will see what will happen in the summer,” Tillman told the Daily Record (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While definitely having shown signs of his ability while on loan, Tillman’s situation at Bayern Munich is murky at best. His best best position is attacking midfielder, where Bayern Munich currently has capable players in Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Ryan Gravenberch, and Paul Wanner.

The pathway to playing time will not be clear in Bavaria any time soon for Tillman, so a longer loan — or a permanent transfer might be his best option to continue to play.