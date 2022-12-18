Daily Schmankerl: Juventus, AC Milan preparing to pursue Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer; A-League Fight Club; Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea looks done; Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic draws interest from Liverpool, Inter, AC Milan; and MORE!

With the word breaking that Bayern Munich was nearing a deal with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, other clubs have started to posture themselves for a bid on Marcel Sabitzer.

It has been widely-assumed that once the Laimer signing goes official, Sabitzer’s value to Bayern Munich will plummet, which will make him a key candidate for a sale next summer.

Juventus seems to be one potential suitor:

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as he struggles in Bavaria. The German champions are eyeing a move for Konrad Laimer, which means more competition for a starting spot for Sabitzer. The midfielder is now set to depart Munich and a report on Calciomercato.it reveals Juve is one of his suitors. The report claims the Bianconeri consider him one of the players who could replace Adrien Rabiot if the Frenchman leaves them at the end of this season.

Not referenced in the Juve FC version of the report, was that AC Milan is also eyeing a potential move for Sabitzer as well.

The Austrian has been terrific this season after an unsettling opening campaign during the 2021/22 season for Bayern Munich. Still a top-notch player, Sabitzer will make some club happy if he moves on. The feeling here is that it will be in the Bundesliga, however, and not Serie A.

Max Kruse left Wolfsburg and now might not really have much of an option on where to go from here:

Max Kruse will not return to Werder Bremen. Sports director Clemens Fritz ruled out signing the currently unemployed striker. “Max is not an issue for us. We didn’t think about him either,” Fritz told Bild . The situation looked very different in the summer. At that time there were definitely considerations to bring the 34-year-old back to the Weser. “We discussed it internally. But it’s not like he could have switched for free, the salary and the squad structure also have to be taken into account,” Fritz admitted in retrospect. According to reports, Kruse is said to have earned an annual salary of up to 3.8 million euros in Wolfsburg - an amount that can hardly be borne by Bremen.

Kruse — if cheap — might not be a bad add for Bayern Munich. Just sayin’...

It looks like everything is pretty much signed, sealed, and delivered for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku to finalize his move to Chelsea FC:

Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. #CFC



French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. pic.twitter.com/u0gOytyM4U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

For the good of the Bundesliga, hopefully incoming striker Benjamin Šeško can alleviate some of the talent loss that Nkunku’s exit will leave.

Bayern Munich’s season is unraveling. Germany got booted early from the World Cup. Argentina and France are set to duke it out in the World Cup finale.

Things have clearly not been coming up BFW lately, but here we are — still grinding away.

With so much going on, you know there is a ton to talk about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Germany’s task force/advisory council and what impact can they really make?

The crazy transfer rumors we heard this week: Konrad Laimer’s potential positions? Marcel Sabitzer out? Marcus Rashford over Harry Kane?

A look at Manuel Neuer’s injury, what it means for Bayern Munich, and why replacing him has become such a debacle. Alexander Nübel, Dominik Livaković, Yann Sommer, and Keylor Navas all have been mentioned as solutions.

Babbling about the backline: Injury clauses in a contract proposal to Lucas Hernandez? Benjamin Pavard is definitely out, but the coaches want to keep him, and MORE!

Why the second half of this season will be Julian Nagelsmann’s biggest test as a coach.

Let’s be honest, the Germany women have absolutely been better than the men this year and deserve the consideration across all sports in Germany:

The German women‘s national team is nominated as „Sports team of the year“ in ! The winner will be presented in the evening of the 18th december during a festive gala.



Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: „We are very happy about the nomination.“ (1/2) https://t.co/phz2XNowwU — German Women‘s Football (@bundesliga_f) December 15, 2022

The Australian A-League is wild man:

Things got ugly in the Melbourne derby!



Check out the goalkeeper getting hit in the face with a bucket by a fan!pic.twitter.com/ycyLPMSlli — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) December 17, 2022

The Guardian summed up what went on:

The A-League Men Melbourne derby descended into chaos after fans invaded the pitch amid ugly scenes at AAMI Park that left the City goalkeeper Tom Glover bloodied and the match abandoned for player safety reasons. Football Australia denounced the “shocking scenes” and promised action would be taken against those responsible, while prominent figures in the game expressed their anger at the violence that comes just weeks after the Socceroos’ World Cup run had reinvigorated interest in the Australian game. League leaders City were ahead through Aiden O’Neill’s 11th-minute goal when trouble erupted in the 22nd minute of the match. Both sets of fans had been throwing flares on to the pitch but the situation escalated when one appeared to hit a Network 10 cameraman, then exploded when Glover picked another off the ground and threw it back into the stand housing Victory’s active support. As supporters flooded on to the field of play, a metal bucket used to dispose of flares was thrown in the direction of Glover, striking him in the face and drawing blood. Match referee Alex King, who was also injured and left covered in sand from the bucket, had no choice but to pull the players off the pitch and suspend play, before it was later called off.

Is USMNT star Christian Pulisic on his way out the door at Chelsea FC? The Pennsylvania-native is being ogled by Liverpool, Newcastle United, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Inter Milan among others, but insists he is focused on the task at hand in London: