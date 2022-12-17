Gladbach preparing for life without Yann Sommer, will Bayern Munich grab the goalkeeper?

According to a report from Sky Sport (as captured by Sport1), Borussia Mönchengladbach is readying itself for the departure of goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The Swiss international seems to be on his way out the door, but will Bayern Munich be the destination? Let’s take a look:

After it became known that Manuel Neuer would be out until the end of the season, FC Bayern is looking for an alternative. The return of Alexander Nübel, who is on loan at AS Monaco, is at the top of the wish list. As an alternative, Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach is said to have been contacted, as Sky reports, since it may not work with the ex-Schalke player. The 33-year-old is probably not about to extend his contract with the foals and could therefore imagine a future in Munich. There are said to have been no concrete negotiations yet, but the Gladbachers are already preparing for the departure of their number one.

Sommer is likely the best, most viable option available and it is not as if Bayern Munich is unfamiliar with his game. In fact — as Sport1 notes — Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn referred to Sommer as “world class” just two years ago.

Sommer lovin’? For Bayern Munich, just maybe.