 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FIFA to redesign Club World Cup and introduce other tournaments

What are they doing this time?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Around Qatar - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

It looks like FIFA, the international football governing body, won’t be making any friends soon as they have made yet another controversial decision. Per journo Henry Winter of Times Sport, the Club World Cup, which is a tournament that includes the champions of the six continental federations (CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, UEFA, CAF, AFC, OFC), will now become a 32-team tournament similar to the UEFA Champions League. If you’ve ever wondered what the overhauled Club World Cup would be like, this tweet covers it:

Not only that, but FIFA are about to inaugurate three more competitions (via Henry Winter again): a “World Series” to be held in March of FIFA World Cup years (2026 and so on), a Women’s Club World Cup, and a Women’s Futsal World Cup.

It appears that FIFA are proving yet again that all they care about is money and completely disregarding the wellbeing of players that will participate in these tournaments. The winter World Cup have basically driven starters for both club and country to the ground (maybe not for Germany and co. who were out early) and will be sending home worn out players. FIFA better know what they’re doing, or else it could be a big mess.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works