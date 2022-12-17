Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez latest goalkeeper linked to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to find another goalkeeper to bring to Säbener Straße during the winter transfer window to take the place of injured captain Manuel Neuer.

The latest goalkeeper to be linked to Bayern Munich is Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who will start for Argentina in the World Cup finale against France on Sunday.

According to Sky Sport (as captured by Football Transfer Tavern), Bayern Munich has Martinez on its list of candidates:

The serious injury to Manuel Neuer has put Bayern in a very difficult situation for which they can do nothing. Bayern are buying themselves time with a possible Nübel return. I think they should sign a goalkeeper who is then guaranteed a real chance to stay in goal after Neuer’s return, if he earns it with good performances in the coming months. The questions are: Will Neuer return and if so, how? The performances have already not been what they used to be lately. He didn’t hold up well at the World Cup either. At 36 and soon to be 37, it is an enormous ordeal to slog through months of rehab. If the Bayern bosses think that they are now going to get a keeper who has the potential to guard the Bayern goal for years to come, they could also think of Argentine international Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa or look into the Croatian goalkeeper.

There are many stories floating at the moment on who exactly might be Bayern Munich’s top target. As of now, there is no “leader in the clubhouse” aside of Alexander Nübel, who does not appear to want to return from his loan with AS Monaco.