Bayern Munich’s Brazzo has busy days ahead

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić must be feeling like “all work and no play makes Brazzo a dull boy” at this point.

His vacation was cut short, he has a mountain of work in front of him, and maybe just a tinge of pressure as his club faces a critical period.

Yup, Brazzo is going to be burning the midnight oil.

According to kicker’s Georg Holzner, this is the to-do list that Salihamidžić has in front of him:

A search for a new goalkeeper to bolster the team’s roster now that Manuel Neuer is out for the season.

Finding a true striker to lead the attack.

Finalizing the Konrad Laimer transfer from RB Leipzig.

Finding some sucker other club to take Bouna Sarr.

other club to take Bouna Sarr. Working through tough negotiations to try and reach a contract extension with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

An attempt at negotiating with both Lucas Hernandez (potentially easy) and Benjamin Pavard (potentially very hard).

So, yeah, Salihamidžić has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks. While the striker situation and contract extension talks are not considered to be matters that will necessarily get settled by the end of January, the sporting director indicated that he wants a goalkeeper in-hand by January 3rd and he will also likely want to have all of his ducks in a row for Laimer, so he can ink his pre-contract as soon as he is eligible.