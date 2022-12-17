Update: Sevilla reportedly set €20m price on Bayern Munich GK transfer target Bono

Bayern Munich’s Bono interest is looking serious, with the German media now jumping in on the story as well. With bad blood apparently simmering between AS Monaco loanee Alexander Nübel and the Bayern staff, the Bavarians are running out of time to secure a clear Manuel Neuer replacement for the second half of the season — and Morocco’s 31-year-old World Cup star Yassine “Bono” Bounou would be available for a reported fee in the €20m range, according to Tz reporters:

Oliver Kahn was impressed by Bono's WC performances & has him on his shortlist as alternative for Nübel. The Moroccan goalkeeper can well imagine a move to Munich. He was a childhood Bayern fan. Sevilla would be willing to negotiate at around €20m [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/Fs4eG1fved — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 16, 2022

By comparison, Nübel might cost €2m to bring back:

AS Monaco are demanding up to €2m to release Alexander Nübel in January [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 17, 2022

...but the German international’s return would be complicated by his desire to have a clear path to the future at Bayern — a difficult proposition as long as Neuer is still playing.

Bono’s willingness to serve as a #2 in the future might set him apart from Nübel. As the report notes, he’s started out as a #2 in all of his previous destinations before competing and eventually winning the top job.

Bono’s language proficiency may also give him an edge. There’s not much time for an acclimation period, with a crucial Champions League tie against PSG coming in February — and because the Moroccan keeper speaks English, French, and Spanish, he’s expected to have no difficulty communicating with Bayern’s back-line.

€20m is a steep price tag, but perhaps for Oliver Kahn and the rest of the Bayern board, Bono’s the player who checks all the necessary boxes and is also willing to come to Bavaria.